Meghan Pugh, Wanted on Felony Warrants, Nabbed in Nikiski

On Monday afternoon Alaska State Troopers, while on a call to a residence off of Holt Lamplight Road in Nikiski, made contact with Meghan Lewis Pugh, age 36, of Eagle River.

The trooper investigation found that Pugh, who was on felony probation, had two outstanding warrants for her arrest. One was a parole warrant and the other for Failure to Comply to probation conditions. Both warrants were connected to her 2018 manslaughter conviction in Anchorage.

She was arrested and transported to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility and held with no bail.

Pugh was convicted in 2018 after she entered a guilty plea for manslaughter for her involvement in the deaths of Jeramyha Talauega and her husband Robin Porter. The two men died as the result of a drug deal gone bad. Porter and Pugh, who had been only married a week, had gone to a Spenard convenience store and picked up Talauega who wanted to buy methamphetamine.

After leaving the store and driving down Minnesota to Tudor, the pair found that Talauega did not have the money for the “buy” and gunfire would ring out as all three opened fire. Critically wounded, Talauega got out of the passenger side of the vehicle, ran a short distance, and fell to the ground, where he soon succumbed to his injuries.

Soon after, more gunfire broke out as a following vehicle, driven by Talauaga’s associates, exchanged fire with Porter and Pugh. By now, Porter was also critically wounded and Pugh exited the back seat and got behind the wheel. She sped toward a hospital losing the following vehicle.

Porter died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Pugh is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday afternoon.





