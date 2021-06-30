Multi-Jurisdiction Law Enforcement “Operation Sockeye” Nets 119 Fugitives







Alaska law enforcement agencies conducted a high-impact fugitive apprehension initiative focusing on the state’s most violent offenders. This two-week initiative, called Operation Sockeye, resulted in the arrest of 119 fugitives living in South-central Alaska.

To have the greatest impact on violent crime, Operation Sockeye utilized the expertise of law enforcement partners to significantly impact our communities by focusing on the worst of the worst violent criminals. From June 14th-26th, 2021, fifteen (15) agencies combined resources to take 119 violent offenders, including eleven (11) identified as gang members, off the streets of Alaska. Additionally, the operation seized 15 firearms, 145 rounds of ammunition, over 100 grams of narcotics, $14,231.00 U.S. currency, 15 fraudulent checks and recovered 2 stolen vehicles and 1 snow-machine.

The arrests occurred in Anchorage, Eagle River, Fairbanks and throughout the Mat-Su Valley. These arrests consisted of the following charges: Homicide, Aggravated Assault with a Weapon, Assault, Weapon Offenses, Burglary, Narcotics Distribution, Larceny, Vehicle Theft, Escape, Resisting Arrest, Driving Under the Influence, Probation Violation, Bail Revocation, Failure to Appear.

“This operation is an example of our continued efforts to fight violent crime by targeting the worst of the worst offenders,” said Acting Chief Kenneth McCoy with the Anchorage Police Department. “We will never stop fighting to keep our community safe.”

“Alaska’s law enforcement community is constantly working together to rid our state of violent crime, and we will continue to work together to make our state a safer place to live and raise a family. Alaskans will feel the effects of this operation across the state,” said Colonel Bryan Barlow, Director of the Alaska State Troopers. “If you victimize Alaskans, the State Troopers and our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners will find you and hold you accountable.”

“Working with our federal, state, and local partners on enforcement initiatives like Operation Sockeye demonstrates what is possible when we as law enforcement work together to make our communities safer.” said Rob Heun, U.S. Marshal for the District of Alaska.

The following agencies participated in Operation Sockeye: Anchorage Police Department (APD), Alaska State Troopers (AST), U.S. Marshals Service (USMS), Department of Homeland Security (HSI), U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Alaska Department of Corrections (DOC)-Adult Probation, Pretrial Enforcement, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Air National Guard CDSP, Wasilla Police Department (WPD), Alaska District Attorney Offices (DA), Office of Special Prosecutions (OSPA) and the U.S. Attorney’s Office (USAO).





