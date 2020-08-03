Multiple Agencies Carry Out Drug/Property Crime Operations in Mat-Su Valley Last Week

Alaska Native News on Aug 3, 2020.

Investigators with the Mat-Su Drug Unit, CSU, AKCIC, Helo 3, Airport Interdiction Task Force and Wasilla PD made contact with 24 individuals on Wednesday and Thursday in connection with property and drug-related crimes, APD reported late Sunday afternoon.

This action “resulted in the seizure of 4 firearms, (3 handguns, and one AR-15), approximately 44 grams of methamphetamine, 1 gram of cocaine, packaging material, a cache of several hundred rounds of ammunition, and $845. 1 handgun was previously reported stolen and another handgun was found to be equipped with a high capacity (30 round) magazine, with a spare high capacity magazine,” troopers reported.

Investigators say that all of the firearms were being used in the furtherance of illegal drug trafficking activities.

While the action resulted in one arrest on felony theft charges, but investigators expect additional drug trafficking and weapons charges.







Troopers say “the operation resulted in the identification of 7 misdemeanor arrest warrants and approximately $310 in recovered stolen merchandise. This resulted in felony charges of Theft II (priors) and a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief. 1 traffic citation was issued. 1 contact resulted in a DUI (drugs) arrest. 1 search warrant was served. 1 vehicle was seized in anticipation of forfeiture.”