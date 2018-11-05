Murkowski, Sullivan Applaud USDA for Approving $30M Purchase of Alaska Pollock for Nutrition Assistance Programs

- Home
WASHINGTON D.C.— Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Dan Sullivan (R-AK) applauded the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) approval of a Section 32 purchase of up to $30 million of Alaska Pollock for distribution to various food nutrition assistance programs. This decision comes following a letter written by Senators Murkowski and Sullivan in September, urging U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, to exercise his authority to initiate a purchase of Alaska Pollock products.
“Alaska Pollock is a significant and lucrative market for Alaska and the United States, accounting for one-third of our country’s seafood output. Unfortunately, in light of the retaliatory tariffs imposed by China on Alaska Pollock products, many of those involved in the industry have suffered,” said Senator Murkowski. “I’m encouraged to know that the USDA, under the leadership of Secretary Perdue, has approved this purchase of Alaska Pollock, which will provide a healthy protein source for American households and help safeguard the livelihoods of so many fishermen and coastal communities across our state.”
“I want to thank Secretary Perdue for approving this purchase of wild-caught Alaska Pollock— a win-win for Alaska and also those in need across the U.S.,” said Senator Sullivan. “Wild Alaska Pollock is a plentiful resource that will provide a high quality and healthy source of protein to thousands of Americans. This support will go a long way to blunt the effects of the retaliatory tariffs from China, particularly their impacts on Alaska’s coastal communities and fishermen.”
Note: This purchase is not associated with the funding to provide relief for farmers and producers which have been negatively affected by unfair trade exercises. This purchase is a portion of the standard operations of administering Section 32.