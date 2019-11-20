Napakiak Sexual Assault Suspect Arrested by Federal, State and Local Agencies

On Tuesday, US Marshals with the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, Alaska State Troopers and Palmer Police took Alexie Michael, age 65, into custody on a five-count warrant issued for Sexual Assault-Penetrate Without Consent.

Troopers began looking for Michael on November 6th, when a $50,000 warrant was issued for his arrest. He had fled the village of Napakiak and went to Anchorage in an effort to evade arrest. The investigation into the case began on October 25th.

Michael’s flight from justice came to an end on Tuesday when he was located and taken into custody at approximately 2 pm at a residence in Palmer.

Michael was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility where he was remanded on the warrant.

The suspect is due in Palmer court at 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. He remains in custody.