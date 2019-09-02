Napaskiak Man Held after Running over Victim with ATV

A Napaskiak suspect is being held without bail on seven counts after a road rage incident in that community late Saturday night, troopers report.

A report went in to the Bethel-based troopers at 10:54 pm on Saturday reporting that 25-year-old Alexie Evan had used his ATV as a weapon on his victim when he hit and ran over an acquaintance.

The victim suffered serious injuries in the incident. After attacking his victim, Evan fled the scene but was ultimately taken into custody by Bethel-based troopers.

Evan was arrested on charges of Assault I, II, III, IV, Leaving the Scene, Reckless Endangerment, and Disorderly Conduct.

He was remanded to the Yukon_Kuskokwim Correctional Center to await arraignment.