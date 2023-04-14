Native Youth Olympics in Play





Athletes Compete in 2023 Senior Games

ANCHORAGE – Let the Native Youth Olympic Games begin. Cook Inlet Tribal Council (CITC) will welcome hundreds of athletes from communities throughout Alaska to compete in the 2023 Senior Games at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage April 20-22. CITC is proud to have hosted the NYO Games in cooperation with communities throughout the state since 1986.

The purpose of the NYO Games is to promote an appreciation of Alaska Native traditions while building self- esteem and leadership skills. Student athletes (grades 7-12) will compete in the games and celebrate Alaska’s history. The 10 NYO events are designed to test skills and abilities originally used to maintain fitness for subsistence activities.

2023 Competition Events:

• Alaska High Kick

• Two-foot High Kick

• One-foot High Kick

• One-hand Reach

• Seal Hop

• Scissor Broad Jump

• Eskimo Stick Pull

• Indian Stick Pull

• Kneel Jump

• Wrist Carry

The NYO games emphasize competition and support among athletes. NYO is a year-round program that has a positive impact on Alaska’s youth. In a survey emphasizing NYO’s impact, 317 NYO athletes who competed in the 2022 Senior Games said that NYO is an incentive to stay in school, learn about Alaska Native culture and helped develop friendships with other athletes, coaches and teachers.

In addition to the Senior Games, younger athletes in grades 1-6 compete each February in the Junior Games (JNYO). Each year, thousands of students from more than 100 communities across Alaska participate in the Junior and Senior games. Hosting NYO is made possible by the many generous sponsors, individuals and businesses who donate their time and talent.

Join the action at NYO Games this April 20 – 22 at the Alaska Airlines Center. For event questions, please contact please contact Adele Villa, NYO Coordinator, (281) 961-4928, avilla@citci.org. For media inquiries, go here: NYO 2023 media kit. Media contacts: CITC Senior Director of Communications Brad Hillwig at (907) 317- 8402 or email: bhillwig@citici.org and NYO Head Official Nicole Johnson at (907) 529-1147 or email: njohnson@citci.org.

