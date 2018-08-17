Natural Pantry Employees Take Down Combative Shoplifter

Alaska Native News Aug 17, 2018.

Officers arrived at the Natural Pantry on Barrow Street to find ao Pantry employee holding down a combative person as a third person stood above them after responding to a shoplifting/robbery call on Wednesday morning.

That suspect continued his behavior as officers took custody of the suspect, now identified as 29-year-old Quinn C. Lane, and remained combative as he was placed into the APD patrol vehicle.

Officers interviewed the Pantry employees at the scene and were told that Lane was seen concealing merchandise on his person and leaving the business without paying. The two employees, only identified as “Employee #1” and “Employee #2,” say they followed Lane from the store and identified themselves. Lane immediately punched employee #1 in the face and the employee took a punching and kicking Lane to the ground. While attempting to subdue Lane the employee saw a crowbar sticking out of Lane’s pants and grabbed it and threw it out of reach.

Employee #2 joined in and worked to cuff Lane. He managed to cuff one of Lane’s hands, but Lane used his free hand to pull what was initially thought to be a firearm, but turned out to be a knife from his waistband. Employee #1 immediately pinned Lane’ knife-wielding hand to the ground and Lane released the weapon that was in turn grabbed by the employee and tossed aside.







The employees reported that Lane made death threats as the fight progressed.

It was observed that the two employees suffered “minor cuts, abrasions, and bruises” from the altercation but neither employee chose not to seek medical attention.

Lane was transported to the Anchorage Jail and remanded there on charges of Assault III, Assault IV x2, Theft III, and Robbery I.