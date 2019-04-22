Newtok Man Jailed after Injuring Juvenile with TV

Alaska Native News Apr 22, 2019.

According to Alaska State Troopers, They traveled to the community of Newtok on Sunday and took a resident there into custody for an April 15th Assault where a juvenile was injured.

AST revealed that they received a call reporting that “informing authorities that Charles Alexie threw a small television and hit a juvenile family member, causing physical injury to the juvenile for which her caregiver sought medical treatment.”

Troopers say that Alexie has a history of assaultive behavior and he has had several assault convictions for incidents that have caused physical injury.

The Newtok police were unable to take Alexie into custody following the incident, so troopers responded to Newtok on April 21st and took him into custody.

Alexie was transported to Bethel and remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center on two counts of Assault III.





