Nikolaevsk Man Steals Relative’s Vehicle, Assaults Arresting Officer, Flees

Alaska Native News Dec 26, 2018.

A 33-year-old Nikolaevsk man was taken into custody late Christmas night after responding to a stolen vehicle report and making contact with him.

Troopers responded to a Nikolaevsk residence at 11:40 pm after being advised that their vehicle had been taken from their home by Anatoly Kojin earlier in the evening. The vehicle belonged to one of Kojin’s relatives.

Kojin was contacted a short time later and during the contact, Kojin added to his crimes by resisting arrest and assaulting the arresting officer before fleeing the scene.

After a short foot chase, troopers say they were able to successfully take Kojin into custody.







After a short investigation into Kojin’s background, they found he had driven the vehicle with a revoked license. That charge was added to charges of Vehicle Theft I, Assault IV, and Resisting Arrest.

Kojin was transported to and remanded at the Wildwood Pretrial Facility in Kenai and held pending arraignment.