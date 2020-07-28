Nikoleavsk Man Taken into Custody During Response to Welfare Check Monday

Alaska Native News on Jul 28, 2020.

AST reports that on Monday afternoon, troopers received a request for a welfare check in the Kenai Peninsula community of Nikoleavsk and initiated a response.

As troopers were en route to the community north of Homer, they observed a vehicle traveling toward the Sterling Highway with persons pertaining to the welfare check aboard. Troopers attempted a traffic stop, which the driver of the Chevy Cruz ignored. The vehicle was not stopped until spike strips were deployed on the roadway.

When stopped, the driver of the vehicle was positively identified as 37-year-old Ivan Kojin, of Nikoleavsk. He was placed under arrest and charged with Failure to Stop at the Direction of a Peace Officer, Assault III, Driving while License Suspended, Reckless Driving. He was also found to have two existing outstanding warrants.

Kojin was remanded to the Homer Jail to await arraignment.





