Nine new cases of COVID-19 reported in four Alaska communities; three new nonresident cases

June 14, 2020 ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) today announced nine new cases of COVID-19 in residents of four communities: Anchorage (4), Fairbanks (2), North Pole (2) and Palmer (1).
Three new nonresident cases were also identified in seafood industry workers yesterday in the Municipality of Anchorage (2) and the combined Bristol Bay and Lake & Peninsula boroughs (1). After further investigation, two cases reported yesterday as Alaska cases have been reclassified as nonresident tourism cases in Ketchikan Gateway Borough. This brings the total number of nonresident cases to 75 and Alaska cases to 661.
Of the new Alaska cases, six are male and three are female. One is aged of 10-19; two are aged 20-29; three are aged 30-39; one is aged 50-59 and two are aged 60-69. There have been a total of 52 hospitalizations and 12 deaths with no new hospitalizations or deaths reported yesterday. Recovered cases now total 411, with six new recovered cases recorded yesterday. A total of 73,467 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 0.97%.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on June 13 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. Please note that upon further investigation and interviews, data points for cases – such as the date and residence – may on occasion change on the data dashboard after they are announced.
