NOAA Announces Confirmed Large Whale Entanglement Numbers for 2023

NOAA Fisheries has released the National Report on Large Whale Entanglements Confirmed in the United States in 2023. There were 64 confirmed large whale entanglement cases nationally in 2023. This is less than the 67 confirmed large whale entanglement cases in 2022. It is also below the average annual number of confirmed entanglements over the previous 16 years (which was 71.8). We will continue to analyze data from 2023 to understand whether this dip is temporary or part of a longer term downward trend.

The report helps us meet our mandates under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Entanglements in fishing gear or marine debris represent a continued threat to the welfare and recovery of many whale species. This includes species that are endangered and approaching extinction (e.g., North Atlantic right whales). Entanglements involving threatened or endangered species can have significant negative impacts on the population as a whole.

Whales unable to free themselves can carry the entanglement for days, months, or even years. Entanglements often interfere with swimming, feeding, breathing, and other vital functions. Severe entanglements can cause injuries that can result in death from infection, starvation, amputation (e.g., flippers or flukes), blood loss, strangulation, or drowning.

Working with Partners to Respond to, Track, and Document Entanglements

NOAA Fisheries’ Marine Mammal Health and Stranding Response Program is proud to work with our partners in the U.S. Large Whale Entanglement Response Network. The Network is composed of highly skilled experts and trained response teams along all coasts. Network members track and document as many of these entanglement incidents as possible.

Scientists and managers use entanglement data to determine the impact of entanglement on individual whales and on populations. They look at different aspects of each entanglement case, including:

Entanglement rates

Entanglement severity

Configuration of the entanglement on the animal

Type of gear or debris

Injuries and impact to the animal

Experts use these criteria to evaluate existing management measures and implement new management measures to reduce the threat of entanglement to large whales.

How You Can Help

The U.S. Large Whale Entanglement Response Network relies on entanglement reports from the public. However, members of the public should not attempt to disentangle whales themselves—they should call authorized professional responders instead. Disentangling large whales is a dangerous activity that requires years of training, specialized knowledge, and skills. Experts use customized tools and equipment to ensure the safety of the animals and the response team. Authorized U.S. Large Whale Entanglement Response Network responders can typically remove more of the entangling gear than members of the public. This leads to better outcomes for the whale and helps us gather valuable information that may reduce future entanglement threats and impacts.

Regional Entanglement Hotlines

If you encounter an entangled large whale, please call your regional hotline:

Maine through Virginia: (866) 755-NOAA (1-866-755-6622)

North Carolina through Texas: (877) WHALE-HELP (877-942-5343)

California, Oregon, and Washington: (877) SOS-WHALe (877-767-9425)

Alaska: (877) 925-7773

Hawaii: (888) 256-9840

