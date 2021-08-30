North Pole Man Arrested after Double Stabbing Incident





Alaska State Troopers report that they took a 20-year-old North Pole man into custody on Sunday afternoon for Domestic Violence Assault after a dual stabbing incident in that community.

Troopers and EMS responded to a Hite Street address at 1:34 pm on Sunday after they were informed of a stabbing to find that two men were suffering from stab wounds. Both men were transported by EMS to a Fairbanks area hospital for treatment of their wounds and are expected to survive.

Troopers made contact with the suspect, 20-year-old Marco Valentine in a bedroom in the residence. He was arrested on double charges of DV Assault I and transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Center where he was remanded.



