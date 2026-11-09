November 9th, 1906

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He left aboard the battleship Louisiana for his trip.

During his visit to Panama, President Roosevelt visited the site of the future Panama Canal, which connects the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean, as its construction was already underway.

The canal would open in 1914.

Following his departure from Panama, President Roosevelt traveled to the territory of Puerto Rico and then back to the US on November 26th.