This Day in Alaska History-November 9th, 1929











One of Alaska’s foremost aviation pioneers, Carl Ben Eielson, and his mechanic Earl Borland, perished in a crash at North Cape in Siberia on November 9th 1929.

At the time of the crash, they had been working to evacuate furs and personnel from the cargo vessel Nanook, which was trapped in the ice.

During his years in the air, Eielson accomplished many aviation firsts, which included being the first to land on an ice drift, the first flight across the North Pole from America to Europe, and the first to fly over both the North and South Pole in the same year, among many others.

In recognition of his accomplishments, the Eielson Air Force Base would be named in his honor.