This Day in Alaska History-October 10th, 1915











Judge Dudley Wooten, a long-time Texas politician and lawyer, moved from that state to Seattle and made visits to Alaska in the early 20th century. In Seattle, he resumed his work as an attorney.

Upon one visit to Alaska, Wooten went to the Love-Whitley meat shop and chanced on the various produce grown in the Valdez area. He was taken by the sheer size of the vegetables displayed for sale.

As he was preparing to leave Alaska for Seattle, it was determined that Wooten would take a display of two-pound potatoes, 16-pound cabbages, and other assorted gargantuan vegetables to Washington to show Seattleites the extreme size of produce grown in Alaska and how much more superior it was than produce grown in Washington.