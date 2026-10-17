Related Content This Day in Alaska History-March 13th, 1918 This Day in Alaska History-March 12th, 1914 This Day in Alaska History-March 11th 17, 1918, administration, Alaska, food, gouging, history, october, price, shortages, united states This Day in Alaska History-October 17th, 1918 added by Alaska Native News on Oct 17, 2026View all posts by Alaska Native News → Related Posts:Reconstructed 1918 Influenza Virus has Yielded Key…Villager’s remains lead to 1918 flu breakthroughThis Day in Alaska History-March 18, 1918In Honor of All of Our Veterans on this, their DayCoast Guard, Juneau School District Representatives…This Day in Alaska History-February 1st, 1918This Day in Alaska History-January 25th, 1918This Day in Alaska History-November 27th, 1918