‘Prelude to Privatizing Social Security’: Cuts Came Straight From White House





As the Social Security Administration prepared to cut phone services for beneficiaries, the acting administrator admitted: “The reason that we’re on this timeline is because we received a request from the White House.”



The Trump administration’s massive cuts to the agency that oversees Social Security benefits that are the primary source of income for 40% of American senior citizens came directly from the White House, the agency’s acting administrator confirmed Monday as staffers across the country struggled to serve beneficiaries.

The cuts were the subject of a letter sent Monday by U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) to President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Social Security Administration (SSA), Republican donor and financial technology executive Frank Bisignano—with the two lawmakers voicing concerns shared by many economic justice advocates that the Trump administration is “setting up the SSA for failure.”

Warren and Wyden both serve on the Senate Finance Committee, which held a confirmation hearing for Bisignano on Tuesday. In a statement at the hearing, Wyden warned against confirming Bisignano, considering his history of “taking over troubled businesses and… firing hundreds or thousands of workers.”

“This approach is a prelude to privatizing Social Security and handing it over to private equity,” said Wyden. “Improving Social Security doesn’t start with shuttering the offices that handle modernization, anti-fraud activities, and civil rights violations. It doesn’t start with indiscriminately firing or buying out thousands of workers, and it doesn’t start with restricting customer service over the phone and drawing up plans to close field and regional offices.”

But as acting SSA Administrator Leland Dudek told advocacy groups Monday, the “rapid rollout” of changes to the phone services relied on by many beneficiaries was ordered by the White House.

“He said, ‘The reason that we’re on this timeline is because we received a request from the White House,'” one person who was in the meeting toldHuffPost Monday, with two other sources confirming the account.

Advocates were alarmed last week when Dudek announced Social Security beneficiaries will no longer be able to verify their identities over the phone starting March 31, and will instead have to use an online system or go to one of the field and regional offices across the country.

But the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which Trump named billionaire donor and tech CEO Elon Musk to lead, compiled a list in recent weeks of 47 Social Security offices that it plans to close this year—closures that are expected to strain the agency employees who are left after DOGE pushed to cut 12% of the workforce.

The Washington Postreported Tuesday that the cuts have contributed to the SSA website crashing four times over 10 days in the past month, barring beneficiaries—who include people with disabilities and children of deceased parents as well as retirees—from accessing their accounts.

Phone calls to the agency have surged in recent weeks as many of Social Security’s 73 million beneficiaries wonder whether their monthly payments will be slashed, with callers facing hold times of four to five hours in some cases, and a callback function that was available only 3 out of 12 times that the Post called the SSA.

“With Americans already waiting hours to get connected with Social Security on the phone, it is outrageous that under this new policy, older Americans, especially those in rural areas, will have to call, wait on hold for possibly hours, make an appointment, or even take a day off work to claim the benefits they have worked for and earned,” Nancy LeaMond of the American Association of Retired Persons told Dudek in a letter regarding the cuts to phone services scheduled to begin next week.

Dudek told stakeholders in the Monday meeting that “in normal times, something like this would take two years to roll out.”

HuffPostreported that no training has begun to help SSA staffers cope with thousands more field office visits than they are accustomed to, and the agency said training is planned for the week, giving employees just days to prepare for the loss of phone verification.

One former SSA official who retired this month amid the spiraling chaos at the agency told the Post that Trump administration leaders are “creating a fire to require them to come and put it out.”

The White House has denied beneficiaries will see a loss in their benefits, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt saying, “Any American receiving Social Security benefits will continue to receive them.”

Meanwhile, Sen. John Curtis (R-Utah) cheerfully told NBC‘s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that while senior citizens can expect to continue receiving Social Security, “we can’t be afraid of this conversation” about “a change to Social Security” that would cut off access to the program for his own children’s generation. Curtis said he plans to soon introduce legislation pushing for a “change” to the program.

The change, said Social Security Works (SSW), will mean “massive cuts to your benefits so that billionaires don’t have to pay their fair share.”

Even before Trump and Musk began spreading false claims about rampant Social Security fraud—insisting without evidence that millions of deceased Americans receive benefits, which Bosignano admitted in Tuesday’s hearing is far from true—Republicans have consistently claimed that the program will soon be insolvent, despite the fact that it is able to pay 100% of benefits for the next 12 years and more than three-quarters of benefits after that, according to SSW.

On Tuesday, the advocacy group said, Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee were “misrepresenting the facts about fraud in Social Security.”

“OVER 99% of all Social Security payments are made accurately and on time,” said the group. “Congress needs to focus on protecting and expanding benefits, not billionaire profits.”

Common Dream’s work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.



