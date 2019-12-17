One Accident, Two DUIs on Katrina Circle Saturday

After receiving a report of a collision on the 1700-block of Katrina Circle off Reka Drive at 2:39 pm on Saturday, patrol officers responded and as a result, arrested both drivers involved on DUI charges APD reports.

“The caller stated he heard the crash, and thought he had heard people in an argument as well,” APD stated.

Officers arrived at the scene to find that one driver, identified as 60-year-old Charles E. Herrmann was sitting in the middle of the street surrounded by a group of people preventing him from leaving the scene.

The second driver, 22-year-old Allease A. Riddle was still sitting in her vehicle when contacted by patrol officers.

The officers observed possible signs of intoxication in both drivers so Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were simultaneously initiated on both Herrmann and Riddle.

After speaking with witnesses at the scene, officers determined Herrmann was traveling north on Katrina Circle in his 2001 silver Dodge pickup when he collided with Riddle in her white 2006 Ford Escape.







“Officers had completed one SFST with Herrmann, and were in the middle of conducting the second battery of the tests with him, when Herrmann refused to cooperate any further,” APD reported. As a result, Herrmann was arrested on DUI charges.

When officers conducted the first test on Riddle, they decided not to initiate the second test out of concern that because of her level of intoxication she may fall and injure herself.

Both drivers were transported to the Anchorage Jail. Upon arrival, Herrmann informed APD that he would not provide a breath sample then began exhibiting medical issues and so was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Once cleared, he was transported back to the jail and charged with DUI, Driving While License Revoked, and Criminal Mischief. Once remanded, a search warrant was obtained and a blood sample was drawn.

After arriving at the jail, Riddle provided a breath sample and blew a level of four and a half times the legal limit. She was jailed on DUI charges.