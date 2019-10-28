One Arrested in Saturday Gaslight Lounge Shooting

Anchorage police arrested one in connection with the violent altercation involving a firearm at a popular nightclub on Fourth Avenue that occurred during the early morning hours on Saturday.

APD responded to a report of a shooting at the Gaslight Bar in downtown Anchorage at 1:17 am on Saturday morning to find that a male employee of the establishment had suffered gunshot injuries to the upper body. That victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were deemed serious.

The investigation at the scene revealed that a fight had broken out amongst a group of patrons and the suspect later identified as 27-year-old Reynaldo Armstead pulled out a handgun and began waving it around. The bouncer attempted to break up the fight and instead was shot.







On Sunday Armstead was identified as the shooter and so was arrested on charges of Assault, Misconduct Involving Weapons IV, Misconduct Involving Weapons V and Reckless Endangerment. It was also found that Armstead had an existing felony arrest warrant for $2,500.

He was remanded to the Anchorage jail pending arraignment.