One Dead, Four Injured in Tuesday Parks Highway head-On Collision

Alaska Native News Feb 27, 2019.

A late morning head-on collision near mile 63 of the Parks Highway took the life of one on Tuesday troopers report.

The call reporting the accident went into troopers at 11:57 am from an ambulance that happened to be traveling on the highway. After notifying troopers, the ambulance crew began treating victims on the scene.

Troopers responded to the scene to open an investigation and conduct traffic control. The accident closed down the highway for several hours.

The investigation found that a pickup with a male driver and two children in the back seat was traveling northbound when it collided head-on with a small sedan with a female driver and male passenger traveling southbound.







The occupants of the pickup suffered injuries and were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The man and woman in the sedan were trapped in the vehicle with serious injuries. The man, who was a passenger, succumbed to his injuries while trapped. The woman was extricated and medevaced via helicopter to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The highway was re-opened at approximately 5 pm.

No names have been released.