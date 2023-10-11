One Dies in Boating Incident Near Napakiak





On Sunday afternoon, troopers received an alert from Napakiak that there was an overdue boat with two aboard that hadn’t arrived as scheduled at the community.

A HASTY search was launched from the community and soon the community’s VPO would locate the overdue boat submerged down the river from Napakiak.

Shortly thereafter, one of the boaters, 44-year-old Marcella Jimmie, was found deceased near the shore.

Following the discovery of Jimmie’s remains, the other boater, an adult male. was found on the riverbank. When discovered, he was wet and hypothermic.

Troopers believe alcohol was a factor in the incident.

The investigation is continuing.



