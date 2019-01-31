One Injured in Wednesday K Beach Road Four Vehicle Crash

Alaska Native News Jan 31, 2019.

Four vehicles were damaged and one driver was treated for injuries sustained in a four-vehicle accident on the Kenai Peninsula on Wednesday morning, troopers reported.

AST responded to an accident at mile 17 of K Beach Road at 7:50 am on Wednesday and opened an investigation into the multiple vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that 32-year-old Sydney Giver of Kenai was traveling on the highway when she lost control of her Chevy pickup and impacting a Volkwagen Sedan driven by 28-year-old Garrett Fronk of Soldotna.







After striking the sedan, Giver’s vehicle then crashed into another Chevy pickup driven by Casey Ellis, age 30 of Kenai.

As the accident played out, another vehicle, a Dodge Minivan, driven by Marisa Mack, age 27 of Soldotna, was traveling on the roadway and encountered the crash site and attempted to avoid the vehicles and drove into the ditch.

Troopers say that the vehicles sustained damage which necessitated the removal by tow truck with the exception of the minivan.

One occupant was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

AST reports that all involved were wearing their seatbelts.