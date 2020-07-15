Injured Rock Climber Hoisted from Hatcher Pass Ledge Tuesday

Alaska Native News on Jul 15, 2020.

Troopers and the Rescue Coordination CCenter personnel responded to the Hatcher Pass area to perform a rescue of an injured rock climber on Tuesday afternoon.

When state and wildlife troopers traveled to the location near the end of Archangel Road in Palmer via four-wheeler, they found that the climber had fallen 25 feet and injured his neck and back when he landed on a ledge 60 feet above the ground.

RCC was called in and responded with a helicopter from JBER. At 9:30 pm, the climber was successfully hoisted from the ledge and transported to Providence Hospital in Anchorage for treatment of his injuries.





