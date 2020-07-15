Injured Rock Climber Hoisted from Hatcher Pass Ledge Tuesday

Troopers and the Rescue Coordination CCenter personnel responded to the Hatcher Pass area to perform a rescue of an injured rock climber on Tuesday afternoon.
When state and wildlife troopers traveled to the location near the end of Archangel Road in Palmer via four-wheeler, they found that the climber had fallen 25 feet and injured his neck and back when he landed on a ledge 60 feet above the ground.
RCC was called in and responded with a helicopter from JBER. At 9:30 pm, the climber was successfully hoisted from the ledge and transported to Providence Hospital in Anchorage for treatment of his injuries.