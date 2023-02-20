Over $1.1 Million of Meth Seized in Ketchikan and Juneau, Three Jailed on Drug Charges

On Sunday the Juneau Police Department released information on a massive drug bust that netted over 20 pounds of methamphetamine from a stateroom on the ferry MV Columbia when it docked in Ketchikan on Friday and more busts that netted additional drugs on Friday in Juneau.

On Wednesday, the Southeast Alaska Cities Against Drugs (SEACAD) Task Force learned of a large amount of methamphetamine being shipped into southeast Alaska from Washington aboard the M/V Columbia.

On Friday, the ferry stopped in Ketchikan and SEACAD made contact with 43-year-old Michael D. Davis of Oregon and obtained a search warrant for his stateroom. When the search of the room was carried out, SEACAD located several individually wrapped containers that held a total of approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine.

SEACAD continued its bust by letting the drugs continue on to Juneau. When the ferry arrived at the state’s capitol, the drugs were picked up by 60-year-old Rodney A. Brown. He was detained on suspicion of drug trafficking. A search warrant was issued for Brown’s residence and a second search was carried out. Brown’s wife, 59-year-old Juneau resident, Nanette C. Brown was at the residence and also identified as a suspect. The search would find an additional 946 grams of meth, 150 fentanyl pills, $70,000 in cash, and nine firearms at the residence.

In the course of the operation, Davis was charged with Misconduct Involving Controlled Substances in the Third Degree, a class B felony. He was remanded to the Ketchikan Correctional Center.

In Juneau, Rodney A. Brown and Nanette C. Brown were arrested and remanded to the Lemon Creek Correctional Center on charges of Misconduct Involving Controlled Substances in the Third Degree, a class B felony, and Misconduct Involving Weapons in the 2nd degree, a class B felony.

SEACAD estimated the street value of the drugs seized at approximately $1.1 million.



