Pedestrian Dies in Collision on C Street Tuesday Night

Alaska Native News Oct 17, 2018.

Northbound and southbound lanes of C Street between E Tudor Road and International Road were closed down for a time on Tuesday night as APD’s Traffic Unit investigated a fatal vehicle/Pedestrian collision that occurred at approximately 8 pm, APD reported.

APD’s preliminary investigation found that a gray 2016 Ford Explorer was traveling northbound on C Street between Tudor and International when a male pedestrian stepped out into the traffic and was hit by the Ford.

The driver stopped and “attempted to render aid and perform life-saving measures until medics arrived,” APD reported. Those efforts were unsuccessful and the pedestrian, whose name was not released, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation determined that the pedestrian was not at the crosswalk when struck.