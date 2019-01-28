Pedestrian Dies on 5th Avenue after being Struck by Plow Truck

Alaska Native News Jan 28, 2019.

An Anchorage pedestrian was killed in an incident with a snow plow on Fifth Avenue and Tetlin Street near Merril Field in West Mountain View late on Sunday night APD revealed.

According to the report, police responded to the location at 11:03 pm to find the un-named pedestrian deceased at the scene.

APD interviewed the snow plow driver, who stated that as he was working westbound on 5th, “he saw something dark in the roadway,” and swerved in an attempt to avoid it. After swerving, the state employee turned his plow around to investigate and found the adult male deceased.







Another person who stopped at the scene told police that the had driven past the man who was walking in the roadway just seconds before the plow truck swerved.

5th Avenue was closed down between Reeve and Concrete until early Monday as an investigation into the incident was carried out.