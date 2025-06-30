Public Land Sale Out, But Senate GOP Megabill Still Attacks Planet









“It’s a job killer, a planet killer, and an economy killer,” Sen. Ed Markey said of Republicans’ so-called Big Beautiful Bill.



While welcoming that U.S. Senate Republicans are removing a provision that would have forced the sale of public lands from their budget reconciliation package, Democratic lawmakers and environmentalists this weekend condemned other attacks on the planet that are part of the megabill making its way through the upper chamber.

After Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough blocked Sen. Mike Lee’s (R-Utah) initial public land sale policy earlier this week, the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources chair tried to sneak in an amended version late Friday. However, as the chamber’s Republicans scrambled to generate enough support for a procedural vote Saturday night, Lee announced the withdrawal of his provision from the package.

“This is a momentous win for conservation and a powerful reminder that Americans deeply value our public lands and waters. That was made crystal clear by the remarkable, bipartisan outcry opposing the liquidation of our natural heritage,” said Tom Kiernan, president and CEO of American Rivers. “Future generations should be able to continue to use these lands for fishing, rafting, hiking, and swimming, and to enjoy the clean water that begins in these priceless places. It is our responsibility to protect that legacy.”

Athan Manuel, director of the Sierra Club’s Lands Protection Program, said that “from the moment Mike Lee first introduced this proposal, Americans across the political spectrum have made it clear they oppose selling off the natural heritage of our public lands to fund tax cuts for billionaires—not now, not ever. This is a victory for everyone who hikes, hunts, explores, and cherishes these places, but it’s not the end of the threats to our public lands.”

U.S. President Donald Trump “and his allies in Congress have made it clear they will use every tool at their disposal to give away our public lands to billionaires and corporate polluters, whether it’s Mike Lee’s fire sale, leasing them to Big Oil CEOs for pennies on the dollar, or gutting the permitting and oversight process for industrial development,” Manuel warned. “This fight isn’t over, and we are going to keep working to keep the ‘public’ in public lands.”

Anna Peterson, executive director of the Mountain Pact, which works with over 100 communities on climate, outdoor recreation, and public lands policy, said that “as millions of Americans and western communities have reminded people again and again over the past few weeks, public lands are bipartisan, deeply revered, sustain our communities, power our economies, and serve as the cornerstone of our outdoor way of life. We must remain steadfast in our commitment to defending public lands, and continue to fight to make sure they remain where they belong forever: in public hands.”

The Natural Resources Defense Council had criticized both the axed public land sale provision and attacks on renewable energy, which remain in the megabill. NRDC executive director Christy Goldfuss said that “the new budget reconciliation bill text is a shocking fossil fuels industry fever dream come to life. The corruption on display is galling.”

“The bill has gone from fossil fuels boosterism to an active effort from Congress to kill wind and solar energy in the United States. This cannot be viewed as anything other than a ‘Trump energy tax,'” Goldfuss said, blasting Republican plans to not only end incentives for renewable energy, but also impose new taxes on wind and solar generation.

“This bill was already going to force the biggest utility bill increase in history, but the new language can only be interpreted as a corrupt effort to advance oil, gas, and coal on the backs of everyday Americans,” she continued. “This is a shocking effort to manipulate energy markets, siphon money from every household in the country, kill jobs, and shut down the fastest growing segment of the energy economy–all to enrich the barons at the helm of the most profitable enterprise in history.”

Referencing one of Trump’s early executive orders, Goldfuss added that “the administration claims that we are in an energy emergency, making it the wrong time to choke off the cheapest and fastest-to-deploy sources of energy.”

Adrian Deveny, founder and president of policy advisory firm Climate Vision and a former policy director to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), toldPolitico: “It’s a kill shot. This new excise tax on wind and solar is designed to fully kill the industry.”

Costa Samaras, a clean energy leader in former Democratic President Joe Biden’s White House, also warned on the social media network Bluesky on Saturday that the policy would kill Americans.

“The new bill in Congress puts a new tax on wind and solar. They’re taxing clean energy to give your money to billionaires,” Samaras said. “Taxing clean energy and making it harder for new clean energy to be built in the U.S. at a time when the grid is under increasing stress from extreme weather, will lead to people dying in heatwaves.”

“They are taxing wind and solar power. Not just taking away the credits in Biden’s climate law. But actively taxing wind and solar. My god this bill is terrible,” he continued. “If you have a [Republican] representative, call and leave a message saying you don’t want to raise taxes on clean energy… If you’re a reporter, there’s a story here. Why is the Senate putting the grid and Americans’ lives at risk?”

Senate Democrats are also speaking out about the GOP assault on renewable energy. Sens. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), and Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) are among those sounding the alarm.

“Big Oil has been getting tax breaks for more than a century,” noted Markey. “Trump’s big billionaire bill doesn’t just cut clean energy incentives, it RAISES TAXES on wind and solar. It’s a job killer, a planet killer, and an economy killer.”

