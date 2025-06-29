Mike Lee Tries to Sneak Public Land Sale Back Into ‘Big, Ugly Bill’ Ahead of Senate Vote









“Republicans are STILL trying to sell off public lands in their budget bill,” said Sen. Ron Wyden. “If you care about keeping your public lands please make your voice heard.”



Ahead of a vote on Republicans’ budget reconciliation package expected as soon as noon Saturday, U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Chair Mike Lee revived his effort to sell off public lands.

Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough has blocked multiple provisions of the GOP megabill, including several under the jurisdiction of the Utah Republican’s panel. Among them is his attack on public lands.

“Here we go again,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said on social media after Lee released new text for his committee late Friday.

“Republicans are STILL trying to sell off public lands in their budget bill,” Wyden continued. “Republicans are trying to get this over the finish line by the end of the weekend. If you care about keeping your public lands please make your voice heard.”

Athan Manuel, director of Sierra Club’s Lands Protection Program, said in a Saturday morning statement that “the new version of Mike Lee’s public lands sell-off is like cutting ‘most’ of the mercury out of your diet. The fact of the matter is that Mike Lee has spent the better part of a decade trying to privatize our public lands, and with his new power in the Senate, he’s trying to push that agenda even further without public input, without transparency, and shame.”

“Americans left, right, and center have come together with one voice to say these landscapes shouldn’t be sold off to fund tax cuts for the uberwealthy—not now, not ever,” Manuel added. “Congress needs to listen to their constituents, not billionaires and private developers, and keep the ‘public’ in public lands.”

A document from Lee states that his “amended proposal dramatically narrows the scope of lands to be sold for housing… in communities where it is desperately needed” in the U.S. West. The new version would exclude all Forest Service land and reduce the amount of Bureau of Land Management acres to be sold by half.

“It’s still bullshit,”responded Noelle Porter, government affairs director at the National Housing Law Project.

Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), the ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, has recently said: “This isn’t about building more housing or energy dominance. It’s about giving their billionaire buddies YOUR land and YOUR money.”

“From the Sierra Club to Joe Rogan, everybody is pissed off about Republicans’ public lands sell-off,” he wrote on social media Friday. “This is the broadest coalition I’ve seen around public lands in my lifetime, so keep making sure your voices are heard because we’re winning.”

Jane Fonda’s climate-focused political action committee similarly stressed on social media Friday that “Lee is committed to including a massive public land sale provision in the Big Beautiful Bill. We need you to keep up the pressure and reach out to your senators today and demand they reject any new sales of public lands in this legislation.”

And it’s not just the land sales in the Friday night text of what critics call the “big, ugly bill.” It also “creates new fees for renewable energy projects on public lands, and cuts royalty rates for oil, gas, and coal production on public lands,” noted Sam Ricketts, co-founder of S2 Strategies, which is working to build a clean energy economy. “Make it make sense.”

As Manuel and Heinrich pointed out, some right-wingers are also outraged by Lee’s push to sell off public lands. Benji Backer, founder of Nature Is Nonpartisan and the American Conservation Coalition, took aim at the committee chair on social media Friday night.

“Mike Lee just quietly doubled down on his mass public lands sel-loff by releasing new text,” Backer said. “The Senate could consider it as soon as tomorrow. The secrecy is gross—and intentional. Lee knows it’s his only path. America, we NEED to stand strong.

Tagging the Senate GOP account and Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.), Backer added that “Americans are entirely UNITED in opposition against this. Please ask Sen. Lee to let this provision… stand on its own—at the very least.”

Even if the Senate somehow advances Lee’s legislation, it could face trouble in the House of Representatives, which is also narrowly controlled by the GOP. On Thursday, Republican Reps. Ryan Zinke (Mont.), David Valadao (Calif.), Mike Simpson (Idaho), Dan Newhouse (Wash.), and Cliff Bentz (Ore.) warned that “we cannot accept the sale of federal lands that Sen. Lee seeks.”

“If a provision to sell public lands is in the bill that reaches the House floor, we will be forced to vote no,” warned the lawmakers, led by Zinke, who was the interior secretary during President Donald Trump’s first term. Lee’s provision, they wrote, would be a “grave mistake, unforced error, and poison pill that will cause the bill to fail should it come to the House floor.”

