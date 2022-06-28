Public Safety Academy Graduates 45 New Law Enforcement Officers





ALET Session 22-01 includes 20 Alaska State and Alaska Wildlife Troopers, 6 Village Public Safety Officers as well as recruits from several city, state, and borough police agencies

(Sitka, AK)— In a graduation ceremony in Sitka 45 new law enforcement officers received their badges Saturday. The ceremony was closed to the public, but those that are interested can watch a video recording on the Alaska State Troopers Facebook page.

“Congratulations to the first class of 2022 graduating from the Alaska Law Enforcement Training Academy,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “Serving Alaskans through public safety is honorable work. I appreciate these motivated individuals who want to make Alaska a safer and better place to live.”

Graduating recruits completed more than 1,000 hours of training over the course of 17 weeks of basic Alaska Law Enforcement Training. Schooling included intensive instruction in law enforcement-related topics, physical fitness, and many scenario-based exercises designed to prepare entry-level police officers and Troopers for successful careers in Alaska law enforcement.

“These recruits should be proud of the work they have done to make it through this intensive training,” said Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell. “The Alaska Law Enforcement Training Academy produces some of the finest law enforcement officers in the nation. Officers from this class will be joining a proud tradition of service that protects Alaskans across our great state.”

Lateral recruits attended an abbreviated eight-week academy.

Following graduation, the 20 Trooper recruits will continue their training at the academy for an additional week. The “Trooper Basic” training includes tailored and advanced training in fish and wildlife investigations, boating safety, survival, commercial fisheries enforcement, search and rescue, and critical stress management. Recruits also participate in additional scenario-based trainings.





Upon completion of Trooper Basic, recruits will move toward their first duty assignments in either Fairbanks, Soldotna, or the Mat-Su Valley, and begin a 12-week Field Training and Evaluation Program. All Trooper recruits are expected to develop to the point of being able to perform all law enforcement functions independently. If successful, the Trooper recruits will be promoted to the rank of Trooper upon completion of their probationary period, generally 12 months from the start of the academy.

