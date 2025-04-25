REAL ID Deadline is May 7, 2025. You will need the REAL ID to travel!

As of May 7, 2025, all U.S. travelers are required to have a REAL ID to board domestic flights. You will not be able to travel after this date without a REAL ID! The process of obtaining a REAL ID is similar to Alaska’s current driver’s license/ID card application process but includes additional requirements. All applicants for a compliant card, including current Alaska cardholders, must apply in person and provide the DMV with source documentation, even if it was previously submitted: Proof of U.S. Citizenship, Permanent Residency, or other Lawful Status;

Proof of Name Change (if applicable);

2 documents verifying Alaska residency; and,

Social Security Number (SSN);

If you do not have an SSN, provide a letter of ineligibility for an SSN from the Social Security Administration. You can find a list of source documents currently accepted by Alaska for REAL-ID cards here. These documents include: birth certificate, letter from your regional corporation verifying your physical address, letter from your bank verifying your physical address, and a state ID. The fee to obtain a REAL ID is $35.00 ($40.00 for a REAL ID driver’s license) at a State of Alaska DMV office. Please note that the fee may be higher if visiting a UMV. For the full list of fees, please visit here. REAL ID-Compliant Tribal IDs A photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation or Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs), is REAL ID compliant. However, to meet federal requirements, the ID must be issued by the Tribal government itself. IDs issued by village councils or other organizations may not meet these requirements. Check TSA.gov to stay updated. If you have any questions, please call your local DMV office or toll-free at 1-855-269-5551.