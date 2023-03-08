Reckless Driver Arrested following Head-On Collision on the Seward Meridian Parkway Tuesday





Alaska State troopers report that they were notified at 11:41 AM on Tuesday that a blue Ford Focus sedan was driving recklessly at high speeds traveling northbound on the Glenn Highway. It was additionally reported that the suspect vehicle had struck multiple vehicles.

Troopers and officers with the Wasilla Police Department responded to the area but could not locate the vehicle. As they were searching, troopers were notified of a head-on collision between a vehicle fitting the description of the Ford and a Mercedes SUV. At the time of the crash, the Ford was traveling the wrong way on the Seward Meridian Parkway.

When troopers arrived at the crash location, they took 33-year-old Jeremy Hamby into custody and the driver of the Mercedes was transported to a Mat-Su area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Hamby was charged with Assault III and Reckless Driving and remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility.

AST asks that “Any driver that had to take evasive actions to avoid Hamby or was struck by Hamby, please contact the Alaska State Troopers at (907) 352-5401.”

Troopers say that additional charges may be filed in the ongoing investigation.



