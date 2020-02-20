Remains of Troubled Hiker Collected from Mountainside near McHugh Creek Trail

Alaska Native News on Feb 20, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers reported on Wednesday that after receiving a request from Anchorage police for a welfare check on a distraught 27-year-old, whose vehicle was located at the McHugh Creek Trailhead, they located and retrieved the remains of Cody McFarland from a mountainside on Saturday.

“Information received by AST indicated the male was contemplating suicide,” troopers revealed.

The call-in requesting assistance was received at 9 pm by troopers on Friday and with the assistance of State Park Rangers and the Alaska Mountain Rescue Group, a response was carried out. They report that at 1:11 pm on Saturday afternoon, Helo-3, after searching for a time, located the deceased hiker on a mountainside near the trail. McFarland’s remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.

McFarland’s next-of kin have been notified.