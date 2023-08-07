Western portion of White Mountains National Recreation Area closed due to nearby wildfire





Recreation sites near Wickersham Dome Trailhead evacuated as the Lost Horse Creek Fire approaches

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Due to ongoing wildland fire activity associated with the Lost Horse Creek Fire (#296), the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Eastern Interior Field Office is evacuating and closing the western portion of the White Mountains National Recreation Area surrounding the Wickersham Dome Trailhead at mile 28 Elliott Highway. The closure will be effective after midnight tonight and will remain until September 1, unless modified.

The evacuation and closure are necessary to protect the public and provide for firefighter safety. The Fairbanks North Star Borough has also issued evacuation notices for neighborhoods around the fire, including a Level 3 Go ! – Evacuate Now for the Upper Haystack Drive neighborhood.

The evacuation and closure in the White Mountains include trails, public use cabins, trail shelters and the Wickersham Dome Trailhead near Elliott Highway mile 28, which may be used by firefighters.

Closed BLM trails:

Wickersham Creek Trail

Trail Creek Trail (between the junction of Wickersham Creek Trail and the junction with Moose Creek Trail)

Moose Creek Trail

Summit Trail

Closed BLM public use cabins and shelters:

Lee’s Cabin

Eleazar’s Cabin

Moose Creek Cabin

Summit Trail Shelter

Wickersham Creek Trail Shelter

A map of the closure area is attached.

During this emergency closure, the public is asked not to use the area until the BLM has determined that use of these sites no longer threatens public or firefighter safety. Violation of these prohibitions is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and imprisonment for up to 12 months, or both (43 CFR § 9212).

Here are some tips to help keep everyone safe if you encounter wildfire activity while traveling Alaska’s highways:

Watch out for firefighters and firefighting equipment in and along the road.

Slow down before entering areas of dense smoke.

Make sure your headlights are on so that you are more visible to others.

To report a wildland fire in Alaska, call 1-800-237-3633 or 911.

The BLM appreciates the public’s cooperation in helping to minimize the number of human-caused wildfires. For more information, please contact the BLM Eastern Interior Field Office at (907) 474-2200. Additional fire restrictions information can be found at www.akfireinfo.com.

While the Wickersham Dome Trailhead is closed, enjoy other alternatives such as hiking the Table Top Loop Trail or riding the Quartz Creek Trail in the Nome Creek Valley.

