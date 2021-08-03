SCAM ALERT: Scammers are calling citizens posing as APD Officers







The Anchorage Police Department has received information that scammers are calling citizens claiming to be Anchorage Police Officers. The names the scammers are providing are names of real APD officers. If you receive a call from someone claiming to be a police officer remember:

Law enforcement will NEVER ask for any form of payment. If anyone contacts you and asks you to pay or send them money using Bitcoin, wire transfer, cryptocurrency or pre‐paid cards of any sort, this is a scam.

Do not assume that the phone number shown on your telephone screen during an incoming phone call is the true phone number that is calling. If there is any doubt, hang up, look up the phone number for the agency calling you and call them back.

Always be suspicious of phone calls from unknown individuals or phone numbers that you do not recognize.

Do not conduct business over the phone with callers you do not know.

Never share personal or financial information over the phone with someone you do not know, e.g., social security number, debit/credit/pre‐paid card numbers, etc.

If anyone calls asking for payment due to your involvement in a criminal case and/or court case, hang up the phone and call 3-1-1.

Report online, business or phone scams to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) immediately at www.reportfraud.ftc.gov.

OR

If you receive a call like this, you may make a report online with the Anchorage Police Department at https://www.anchoragepolice.com/file-a-police-report.





