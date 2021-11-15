Scammon Bay Man in Soldotna Jailed on Domestic Violence Charges





Soldotna-based troopers responded to the scene on East Poppy Lane near KB Drive after receiving a report of a physical altercation taking place at an address there early Monday morning.

When they arrived at the location at 2:06 am, they found that the altercation was still taking place, but when the suspect realized troopers had responded, attempted to flee the scene. The suspect, 21-year-old Tom Tunutmoak, of Scammon Bay, was quickly apprehended, and following a brief investigation, taken into custody.

Tunutmoak was transported to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility on charges of Assault IV-Domestic Violence. He was jailed with no bail set to await arraignment.



