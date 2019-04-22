Seattle’s Access to Wild Salmon On the Line as Risky Mining Project in Bristol Bay Advances Through Federal Permitting

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
-
- /
- Events/Notices
- /
- Seattle’s Access to Wild...
Washington business leaders, chefs, and fishermen urge U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reject proposed Pebble Mine
Seattle, WA: On the heels of public hearings throughout Alaska, Chef Tom Douglas, fisheries scientist Dr. Daniel Schindler, Commercial Fishermen for Bristol Bay, and Businesses for Bristol Bay will host a press conference at 11am, Thursday, April 25 outside of Seatown Seabar to announce a letter signed by more than 200 businesses around the country calling on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to suspend its rushed and compromised Pebble Mine permitting process. Members of the media are invited to attend and hear from Seattle business leaders about their heightened concerns with the proposed Pebble Mine project in Bristol Bay, Alaska’s pristine headwaters followed by a chance to sample Bristol Bay Sockeye Salmon appetizers.
Details:
11am Thursday, April 25th
Hear from:
Seattle-based, award-winning chef Tom Douglas has been cooking Pacific Northwest cuisine since 1984, opening his own restaurant, Dahlia Lounge, in 1989. Since then he has opened 18 full-service restaurants, an event space, a cooking school, and a product line including rubs, spices and knives. In 2008, Bon Appétit named Douglas Restaurateur of the Year and the James Beard Foundation awarded Douglas their national prize of Outstanding Restaurateur in 2012.
PCC Community Markets began in 1953 as a food-buying club of 15 families and today is the largest consumer-owned food cooperative in the U.S. with 12 stores in and around Seattle. Since the beginning, PCC has been deeply rooted in its commitment to foster advocate for community and to create a cooperative, sustainable environment in which the natural and organic supply chains thrive.
Nick Lee has been commercial fishing Alaskan waters for over thirty five years, most of them as captain of his own boat. Nick has worn many hats in the fishing and seafood industry: deckhand, processor, logistics expert, international fish trader, international quality control expert. Nick worked as a buyer’s’ rep, fleet manager, and quality control for the Togiak Herring Fishery, and was elected twice to the board of the Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association. He is the founder of Alaskan Select Seafoods, delivering high quality, nutritious seafood, from Alaska’s sustainably managed fisheries directly to the consumer.
Dr. Daniel Schindler is a professor in the School of Aquatic and Fishery Sciences at the University of Washington where he has been on the faculty since 1997. He is a principal investigator of the University of Washington Alaska Salmon Program which has studied the ecology of salmon and their watersheds in western Alaska since 1946.