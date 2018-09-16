Second Suspect Named in January Spenard Murder Investigation

Alaska Native News Sep 16, 2018.

Anchorage police revealed that they have another suspect in the3 January 28th, 2018 killing of 52-year-old Carl R Bowie Jr, who was shot and killed on the 3400-block of Spenard Road.

Linda Richards, age 49, is the second suspect to be implicated, along with 18-year-old Austin Cottrell, who was connected with the murder investigation over the summer. Cottrell was incarcerated on unrelated charges in the Anchorage Jail when he was further charged with Murder II, Kidnapping and Robbery II.

APD was alerted to shots-fired in the 36th and Arctic Boulevard area at 8:15 pm on January 28th. As officers were responding to that call, they would receive additional calls reporting more shots-fired on the 3400-block of Spenard.

When they arrived at that scene, witnesses reported hearing shots then “seeing several people running in different directions,” police stated. When officers entered the suspect residence, they would find Bowie dead and he was declared so at the scene.







A warrant has been issued charging Richards with Murder II, Kidnapping and Robbery I.