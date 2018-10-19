January Spenard Murder Suspect Apprehended in Eastpointe, Michigan

Alaska Native News Oct 19, 2018.

The second of two suspects wanted in the January 28th killing of Carl Bowie Jr in Spenard was taken into custody in Eastpointe, Michigan on Thursday morning, APD reported.

49-year-old Linda Richards who was hiding in a Michigan residence was located and arrested by Michigan law enforcement and remanded to the Macomb County Jail in Mount Clemens. APD detectives are coordinating with Michigan enforcement for extradition back to Alaska.

It was on January 26th that APD received calls of shots fired at an Arctic and 36th Avenue location and initiated a response. As officers were traveling to the scene, they received additional calls reporting shots fired at a residence on Spenard Road.

When they arrived at the Spenard Road location, APD interviewed witnesses who reported hearing gunshots and multiple people scattering in different directions. Officers found Bowie dead from gunshot wounds inside a residence.







Over the summer as the investigation carried on, APD would identify 18-year-old Austin Cottrell as a suspect in the case. They would locate Cottrell already incarcerated at the Anchorage Jail in an unrelated investigation. He would garner additional charges of Murder II, Kidnapping and Robbery II.

Detectives are seeking others involved in the continuing homicide investigation.