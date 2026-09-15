This Day in Alaska History-September 15th, 1904











With the arrival of all the equipment to construct the Thompson Pass Summit Tram, building it began in earnest on September 15th, 1904.

When the tramway was completed it would be the longest in North America at almost eight miles.

The tramway was built to haul equipment over the pass for Goldrushers.

Its existence was short-lived as the Richardson Highway was soon built to haul the equipment instead.

The building of the Solomon Lake Dam would permanently erase the existence of the tramway when the level of the waters were raised 77 feet, flooding the towers.