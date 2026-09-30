This Day in Alaska History-September 30th, 1909











Every newspaper in the District of Alaska, except the Juneau Record, every mayor in every town, and Delegate Wickersham signed a cablegram to President Taft while he was in Seattle.

The September 30th, 1909 cablegram contained a request to President Taft to urge Congress to pass a bill establishing a territorial legislature for Alaska. President Taft did not reply to the request.

But in 1912, Congress passed the legislation that gave Alaska a formal territorial legislature and local lawmaking power, and President Taft signed the bill on the birthday of Delegate James Wickersham, who authored the legislation.