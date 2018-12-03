SERT Takes Armed Soldotna Man into Custody on Sterling Highway

Alaska Native News Dec 3, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers report that a Soldotna man is in custody following a standoff at mile 131 of the sterling highway on Sunday morning after SERT with a bearcat tactical response vehicle was deployed.

AST received the report of a Soldotna man brandishing firearms at motorists who had stopped to assist him.

According to the report, the man’s vehicle was blocking the northbound lane on the sterling highway causing motorists to stop and lend assistance. Those motorists immediately retreated when the man, now identified as 45-year-old Todd Basha, brandished firearms at them.

Troopers responded to the scene, shut down the roadway, and attempted to negotiate with Basha, who they say was making suicidal statements.







SERT was activated. A short time later and responded to the scene. They brought with them a bearcat tactical response vehicle which they used, to “make entry into the vehicle and deploy gas munitions,” troopers say.

An investigation at the scene would find that the firearms that Bashaw had in his possession were stolen from a Ninilchik residence the night before.

Bashaw was transported to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility and held there on charges of Assault III x3, Disorderly Conduct, and Theft II x2 charges.