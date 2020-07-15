Shoplifter Charged with Robbery after Threatening Eagle River Walmart Loss Prevention Officer with Taser

APD responded to a shoplifting repoert at 2:13 pm on Monday that turned into a robbery, AST reports.
Officers responded to the Walmarts in Eagle River to find that the loss prevention officers had attempted to detain the suspect, later identified as 43-year-old Alfred Montion, as he proceeded past cash registers in the store with merchandise valued at $250.
But, upon contact with the suspect, he pulled out a taser and threatened the loss prevention officers.
APD officers responded to the scene and soon located the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Alfred Montion, sitting near a shopping cart at Eagle River and Frontage Road. The investigation would find the stolen items in the bushes nearby.
As a result of the preliminary investigation, Montion was taken in for questioning and ultimately remanded to the Anchorage Correctional Facility on charges of Robbery I, Assault III, Theft II, and Violate Conditions of Release.