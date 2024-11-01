Sitka Man Dies in Bear Mauling While Out Hunting





Sitka man Tad Fujioka, age 50, was reported overdue on Tuesday. Troopers were told that Fujioka was due back and had not returned to Sitka.

Alaska Wildlife Troopers, USCG, and Sitka SAR opened up a search of his last known location on Wednesday and three search teams were transported to the area by an AWT Patrol Vessel and Sitka SAR vessel.

The searchers would locate the hunters vessel in Nakwasina Sound. Searchers would locate Fujioka in a remote, wooded area at a deer kill site at 11:30 am on Wednesday. When found he had serious injuries and it was determined that he had suffered the fatal mauling by a bear.

It was discovered that multiple bears had been feeding on the deer carcass. The bear were gone when searchers came upon the area. A Coast Guard helicopter observed three bear near the area of the mauling.

Recovery efforts were made by the SAR teams.

Fujioka’s next of kin were notified of his death.



