Sitka Man Rescued from Sinking Vessel

Alaska Native News Oct 29, 2018.

Alaska Wildlife troopers report no injuries after a 40-foot commercial troll vessel began sinking and rolling over outside of the Sitka Harbor on Saturday.

Sitka Post AWT aboard the P/V Courage responded to a distress call issued by Calvin “Mark” Bigelow on the F/V Safari reporting that his vessel was “partially capsized and rapidly sinking” near Kasiana Island.

Wildlife officers plucked Bigelow from his sinking vessel and transported him back to the Sitka Harbor with no injuries reported.

The U.>S. Coast Guard and salvage crews also responded to the scene “for investigation, potential spill response, and recovery operations.”

According to Bigelow, “The vessel reportedly became unstable in a heavy gust of wind causing it to list severely and take on water.”