SME Identifies Remains of Man Discovered on Island near Craig/Klawock





Alaska State Troopers report that the State Medical Examiner’s office has positively identified the remains that were discovered on an uninhabited island near Craig and Klawock on August 2nd, 2021.

The remains were identified as those of 52 Christopher Perez of Craig. Perez was kayaking outside of Klawock when he was last seen.

His remains were collected by troopers aboard the PV Gow’tukan after they were found and sent to the SME, where comparisons were made with existing medical records to make the identification.

Perez’s next of kin were informed of this latest development.



