Soldier Killed in Training Accident

Photo: Spc. Marquise Gabriel Elliot. Image-US Army
HEADQUARTERS, U.S. ARMY ALASKA, JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – One Soldier was killed and another injured in a vehicle rollover accident during training in the Yukon Training Area Friday, June 14.
The vehicle driver, Spc. Marquise Gabriel Elliot, was treated at the scene by medics and transported by military helicopter to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:23 p.m.
The injured Soldier was treated at the scene for injuries to his lower extremities by medics and returned to duty.
The Soldiers, both from B Battery, 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, were travelling in an up-armored Humvee in the Yukon Training Area when the accident happened at about 3 p.m. Friday.
“Spc. Elliott was a gifted and intelligent paratrooper,” said Lt. Col. Tobias Bennett, 2-377th PFAR commander. “His reserved and thoughtful demeanor, disciplined work ethic, and commitment to his fellow paratroopers endeared him to all fortunate enough to share time with him.”
Elliot, 25, from Charlotte, North Carolina, joined the Army in October 2015 and trained at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and Fort Benning, Georgia, before reporting to Alaska in April 2016. His awards included the Army Commendation Medal with “C” device to denote it was awarded for his actions in a combat situation, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, a Meritorious Unit Citation, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the NATO Medal and the Army parachutist badge.
Elliot deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Resolute Support with the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division from September 2017 to May 2018.
The accident is under investigation.