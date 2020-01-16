Soldotna Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Heroin Distribution

Approximately Two Pounds of Heroin Seized, Intended for Distribution in Kenai Peninsula
Anchorage, Alaska – U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder announced that Matthew Sean Bremond, 32, of Soldotna, Alaska, was sentenced yesterday by Sr. U.S. District Judge Ralph R. Beistline, to serve nine years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for distributing large quantities of heroin throughout the Kenai Peninsula. In September 2019, Bremond pleaded guilty to one count of drug distribution.
According to court documents, on two occasions in Soldotna in May 2018, Bremond sold 126 and 96 grams of heroin from his residence. A search of Bremond’s house, storage units, and vehicle revealed evidence of drug trafficking activities such as large quantities of firearms and cash, bulletproof vests, vehicles, as well as 700 more grams of heroin and 40 grams of cocaine intended for distribution. The amount of cash and heroin seized, as well as the prior sales of heroin, represented over 20,000 dosage units that were distributed, or intended to be distributed, into the community.
In addition to the sentence imposed, Bremond agreed to forfeit $101,173.00, two Polaris 800 snow machines, one Xtreme utility trailer, a 2014 Raptor Ford F150 truck, a 2008 Dodge Charger SRT sedan, a 2006 Nissan 350Z coupe, 58 firearms, two bullet proof vests, two fully automatic modifications for handguns, two bump stocks, and one silencer. Bremond agreed that these were proceeds from, or used to facilitate, his drug trafficking enterprise.
At the sentencing hearing, Judge Beistline expressed concern that “large scale” drug traffickers like Bremond were “destroying communities.”
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Alaska State Troopers (AST), and the Kenai Police Department conducted the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of this case. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly Cavanaugh of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska.
