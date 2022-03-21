Speaker Pelosi Announces Dean of the House Don Young Will Lie in State in National Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol





Washington, D.C. – Today, the Office of Alaska At-Largereleased the following message from the Speaker of the House:

Today, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that Congressman Don Young, the Dean of the House and longest-serving Republican representative, will lie in state in National Statuary Hall in the United States Capitol on Tuesday, March 29.

Congressman Don Young was re-elected to the 117th Congress in 2020 to serve his 25th term as Alaska’s only Member of the United States House of Representatives. First sworn in as a freshman to the 93rd Congress after winning a special election on March 6, 1973, Congressman Young became Dean of the House in 2017. As Speaker Pelosi said after his passing, “For five decades, he was an institution in the hallowed halls of Congress: a serious legislator always bringing people together to do the People’s work. The photographs of him with ten presidents of both parties who signed his bills into law that proudly cover the walls of his Rayburn office are a testament to his longevity and his legislative mastery.”

A formal ceremony will be held Tuesday morning with the Young family, which will be open to invited guests. Following the memorial service, there will be viewing open to Members of Congress. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

